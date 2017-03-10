Carolina Panthers

Former Panthers OT Mike Remmers signs with Minnesota for $30 million

By Jourdan Rodrigue

Former Panthers tackle Mike Remmers had a rough year in Carolina in 2016, after having to switch to left tackle when starter Michael Oher got hurt.

But in Minnesota, he’s going to be all right.

Remmers will play right tackle for the Vikings, who signed him to a 5-year, $30 million contract on Friday. Remmers, 27, was with the Vikings in 2013 but was cut before the 2014 season.

Interestingly, Remmers’ signing was announced at nearly the same time the Panthers announced former Vikings left tackle Matt Kalil had signed with Carolina. His deal, for five years and $55.5 million, was reported by the Observer on Thursday.

Remmers is just happy to be back in his natural position.

“Yeah, last year just kind of got thrown in the fire a little bit, going in at left tackle,” he said, shortly after the deal was announced. “I felt like I learned a lot about my technique, playing left tackle. It just helped me grow and be able to make that switch.

“But I am very excited to be back playing at right tackle.”

