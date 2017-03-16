Clemson WR Mike Williams solidifies top-10 NFL draft status with fast 40 at pro day

0:42 New Panthers WR Charles Johnson on Panthers DE Charles Johnson Pause

1:29 Panthers' Dave Gettleman on disappointing 2016 season

0:47 Charlotte 49ers DT Larry Ogunjobi on his inspiration

1:08 Panthers sign veteran safety Mike Adams

1:46 NCAA Tournament by the numbers: Basketball, betting and business

1:11 Eyewitness video of fatal police shooting

1:04 Berryhill outperforms other high-poverty preK-8 schools in CMS

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts