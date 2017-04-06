Source: Christian McCaffrey had visit with Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers got a visit from Stanford multi-purpose back Christian McCaffrey last week, a source told the Observer.
McCaffrey’s name has recently circulated as a potential top-10 pick. The Panthers pick No. 8.
Here's one for Wednesday night. Heard from multiple front office execs over last few days. Feeling is now Christian McCaffery goes Top 10.— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 6, 2017
Next week, the Panthers will get a visit from LSU running back Leonard Fournette, a source told the Obsever this week.
