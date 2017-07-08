Here’s a look at Panthers QB Cam Newton’s cringeworthy moment in ‘Pyramid’ preview

Crouch potatoes of the world, unite.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will appear on iconic ABC game show “The $100,000 Pyramid” on Sunday at 10 p.m. It’s not “Sunday Night Football,” but viewers do get to see four NFL stars and a gold-medal winning Olympian.
The show's Twitter feed offered this 15-second preview of Sunday’s taped-in-advance episode. In the clip, “Pyramid” host Michael Strahan gets a little crotchety after the quarterback confuses the words “crouch” and “crotch.”
With three football stars and a gold medal winner, this week's #100KPyramid is gonna be all about that body! pic.twitter.com/glpZkjiFi4— Pyramid (@PyramidABC) July 4, 2017
Newton is used to operating under pressure with huge TV audiences watching, but game-show stress is new for him. So, be kind.
On Sunday’s show, Newton and a teammate will take on New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall’s team.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Eric Decker and retired Olympic speed skater Apolo Ohno, a two-time gold medalist, are the other celebrity athletes scheduled for Sunday’s show.
Get ready for @cameronnewton on tomorrow's all-new #100KPyramid! pic.twitter.com/9DwT0nONZm— Pyramid (@PyramidABC) July 8, 2017
Strahan appeared with Newton in Charlotte just last month, when he hosted the Cam Newton Foundation’s third annual “Kids Rock!” gala.
For those not familiar with the “Pyramid,” it’s been around in several incarnations since 1973. It started as “The $10,000 Pyramid” with Dick Clark, then known mostly for “American Bandstand,” as host.
Celebrities are matched with a contestant in the word association game. Contestants earn points by guessing words or phrases based on descriptions from their teammate. The team with the most points ends up in the “Winner’s Circle” with a chance to win $100,000.
The @NFL fraternity is representing tomorrow on #100KPyramid! pic.twitter.com/WV7G5sc3CA— Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) July 8, 2017
The latest version of the “Pyramid” is in its second season. Strahan, the host, is a former Giants defensive end who went to seven Pro Bowls over a 15-season career.
Strahan, who set the NFL record for sacks in a season with 22.5 in 2001, ended his career by winning a Super Bowl ring in 2008 when New York stunned the favored – and until that game, undefeated –New England Patriots 17-14.
After the Super Bowl upset, Strahan went from the field to the studio; he’s been an analyst on “Fox NFL Sunday” ever since. On “Good Morning America,” he’s risen from contributor to co-anchor.
Incidentally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation calculator says that $10,000 from March 1973 would buy about $56,000 of goods today. The difference in “real” dollars between the ’70s prize and the 2017 prize – $44,000 – is enough to stream “Crotching ...” er, “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” more than 10,000 times.
