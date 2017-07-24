Panthers TE Greg Olsen makes decision on training camp holdout, source says

For all the turmoil the Carolina Panthers have faced this offseason, at least they won’t have to deal with a training camp holdout by one of their best players.
Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen plans to report to Wofford on Tuesday with the rest of his teammates, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Olsen was considering a holdout while seeking a new contract commensurate with the league’s top tight ends.
Olsen, the only tight end in NFL history to post three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, has two years left on his deal that will pay him $6.5 million in each of the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
Olsen, 32, ranks seventh among tight ends in terms of per-year average ($7.5 million) and 12th in guaranteed money ($12 million).
The contract situations of Olsen and linebacker Thomas Davis – both captains and leaders in the community – represented the tipping point in owner Jerry Richardson’s decision to fire general manager Dave Gettleman last week, sources told the Observer.
Richardson replaced Gettleman with interim GM Marty Hurney, who acquired Olsen in a 2011 trade with Chicago during Hurney’s first stint as GM.
