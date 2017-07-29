Panthers rookie kicker gets all day to impress or not: And the results ...

Carolina Panthers rookie kicker Harrison Butker, with lone kicking responsibilities in Saturday training camp practice, hit four of six attempts.
By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

July 29, 2017 4:25 PM

SPARTANBURG

It just wasn’t the right day for Carolina Panthers rookie kicker and seventh-round pick Harrison Butker.

It was more of a wide-left day, actually.

Butker had the lone kicking responsibilities in Saturday’s Panthers training camp practice, and hit four of six attempts. The two he missed were back-to-back, and both sailed past the left side of the uprights.

“I think he’s just learning to get the feel for it,” said head coach Ron Rivera.

Butker did impress with his last kick – a 52-yarder right through the middle of the uprights, with plenty of extra room to go.

“He’s getting used to it. He’s a work in progress. I look forward to the opportunity he gets when we get to the preseason.”

Butker is in a kicking competition for a roster spot with veteran Graham Gano, who did not kick on Saturday.

“We are alternating,” said Rivera. “What they want to do is one day just one guy kicks the whole thing, so (Sunday) it’ll be all Graham.”

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

