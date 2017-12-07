More Videos

Drone footage of Bank of America Stadium 83

Drone footage of Bank of America Stadium

Pause
N.C. State’s Jaylen Samuels thinks his versatility will play well in NFL 21

N.C. State’s Jaylen Samuels thinks his versatility will play well in NFL

How will the Carolina Panthers replace Jonathan Stewart? 53

How will the Carolina Panthers replace Jonathan Stewart?

Initial interview with former Carolina Panthers WR Rae Carruth before he changed his mind 252

Initial interview with former Carolina Panthers WR Rae Carruth before he changed his mind

Here's what Saundra Adams has to say about the chance of Rae Carruth raising Chancellor Adams. 111

Here's what Saundra Adams has to say about the chance of Rae Carruth raising Chancellor Adams.

Panthers Luke Kuechly serves soup in a hairnet during Super Bowl week 33

Panthers Luke Kuechly serves soup in a hairnet during Super Bowl week

This is how you can buy an NFL team. But you probably can't afford it. 109

This is how you can buy an NFL team. But you probably can't afford it.

Who might be the next offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers? 115

Who might be the next offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers?

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 64

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula 74

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula

Coleman says the game against the Vikings will be a great test against a possible playoff opponent. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charloitteobserver.com
Coleman says the game against the Vikings will be a great test against a possible playoff opponent. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charloitteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers’ defenders say ejecting players for targeting would be a tough call

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

December 07, 2017 05:22 PM

While the NFL will consider implementing college football’s targeting rule after Monday’s Steelers-Bengals game included several head-on collisions, a pair of Panthers’ defensive leaders aren’t sure ejecting players is the way to proceed.

Public pressure for a stricter rule has been building since two players were suspended for one game for their head-first hits in the Monday night game. Pittsburgh wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster led with his head on a big block on linebacker Vontaze Burfict, while Cincinnati safety George Iloka was penalized for a hit on Antonio Brown.

Iloka’s suspension was overturned on appeal and replaced with a $36,000 fine.

Panthers safety Kurt Coleman said the difficulty in ejecting players for targeting, which is what happens in the college game, is determining intent.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Sometimes you can tell the intent of a player on film. Other times the only (person who knows the intent) is the person that actually did it himself. I don’t know, it’s not easy,” Coleman said.

“I understand they want to make it safer and safer. There’s times when I’ve put myself in a vulnerable position knowing that I can’t hit a guy a certain way. If they make the rule, I guess we all have to adapt to it.”

Middle linebacker Luke Kuechly understands the NFL wanting to make the game safer, but doesn’t believe many players are head-hunting.

“I like to think for the most part guys don’t do that stuff on purpose. I think sometimes with the speed of the game it just happens,” Kuechly said. “I don’t want guys to get kicked out of games for stuff that just happens bang-bang.

“I think they’re always trying to look at ways to improve player safety and I think most guys appreciate that. But that targeting thing with the ejection, I think that’d be an interesting topic I’d be curious to see what people say about it moving forward.”

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Drone footage of Bank of America Stadium 83

Drone footage of Bank of America Stadium

Pause
N.C. State’s Jaylen Samuels thinks his versatility will play well in NFL 21

N.C. State’s Jaylen Samuels thinks his versatility will play well in NFL

How will the Carolina Panthers replace Jonathan Stewart? 53

How will the Carolina Panthers replace Jonathan Stewart?

Initial interview with former Carolina Panthers WR Rae Carruth before he changed his mind 252

Initial interview with former Carolina Panthers WR Rae Carruth before he changed his mind

Here's what Saundra Adams has to say about the chance of Rae Carruth raising Chancellor Adams. 111

Here's what Saundra Adams has to say about the chance of Rae Carruth raising Chancellor Adams.

Panthers Luke Kuechly serves soup in a hairnet during Super Bowl week 33

Panthers Luke Kuechly serves soup in a hairnet during Super Bowl week

This is how you can buy an NFL team. But you probably can't afford it. 109

This is how you can buy an NFL team. But you probably can't afford it.

Who might be the next offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers? 115

Who might be the next offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers?

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 64

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula 74

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula

Drone footage of Bank of America Stadium

View More Video