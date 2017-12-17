NFL will take over Jerry Richardson investigation

More Videos

Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers 1:01

Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers

Pause
Panthers beat writer Joe Person: Questions and tarnished image for Jerry Richardson 1:48

Panthers beat writer Joe Person: Questions and tarnished image for Jerry Richardson

Panthers Ron Rivera on the team potentially leaving Charlotte 0:43

Panthers Ron Rivera on the team potentially leaving Charlotte

Carolina Panthers head coach shares his reaction to news of the sale of the team and allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson 1:28

Carolina Panthers head coach shares his reaction to news of the sale of the team and allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson

NFL launches investigation into owner Jerry Richardson for workplace misconduct 1:11

NFL launches investigation into owner Jerry Richardson for workplace misconduct

What Panthers Ron Rivera told team about allegations against Jerry Richardson 0:31

What Panthers Ron Rivera told team about allegations against Jerry Richardson

Panthers Ron Rivera: the allegations against Richardson are very serious 1:46

Panthers Ron Rivera: the allegations against Richardson are very serious

Jerry Richardson's tribute sculpture 0:59

Jerry Richardson's tribute sculpture

Panthers Cam Newton has found refuge in Jerry Richardson 1:28

Panthers Cam Newton has found refuge in Jerry Richardson

Panthers coach Ron Rivera on team owner Jerry Richardson 0:47

Panthers coach Ron Rivera on team owner Jerry Richardson

  • Panthers coach Ron Rivera on team owner Jerry Richardson

    Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera addresses his relationship and the allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 following the team’s 31-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera addresses his relationship and the allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 following the team’s 31-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera addresses his relationship and the allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 following the team’s 31-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

NFL will take over Jerry Richardson investigation

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

December 17, 2017 10:59 AM

UPDATED December 17, 2017 05:31 PM

The NFL will take over the investigation of allegations of workplace misconduct involving Carolina Panthers owner and founder Jerry Richardson, league spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed Sunday.

The Panthers came under fire after announcing that one of their minority partners – former White House chief of staff Erskine Bowles – would oversee a probe led by a Los Angeles-based law firm.

McCarthy said the NFL would hire an independent law firm to lead the investigation.

The Panthers started its investigation Friday, and informed the league of the probe the same day.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The team intended to have Bowles oversee an investigation led by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, LLP.

Several critics questioned the appropriateness of the Panthers having one of Richardson’s partners oversee the investigation of Richardson.

Mike Freeman, an NFL columnist with Bleacher Report, tweeted Saturday that “more than a few teams (are) wondering why the Panthers are allowed to investigate themselves.”

The Panthers announced Friday they would investigate Richardson for workplace misconduct and would take “appropriate steps to address and remediate any misconduct.”

In a statement, team spokesman Steven Drummond said: “The entire organization is fully committed to ensuring a safe, comfortable and diverse work environment where all individuals, regardless of sex, race, color, religion, gender, or sexual identity or orientation, are treated fairly and equally. We have work to do to achieve this goal, but we are going to meet it.”

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers 1:01

Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers

Pause
Panthers beat writer Joe Person: Questions and tarnished image for Jerry Richardson 1:48

Panthers beat writer Joe Person: Questions and tarnished image for Jerry Richardson

Panthers Ron Rivera on the team potentially leaving Charlotte 0:43

Panthers Ron Rivera on the team potentially leaving Charlotte

Carolina Panthers head coach shares his reaction to news of the sale of the team and allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson 1:28

Carolina Panthers head coach shares his reaction to news of the sale of the team and allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson

NFL launches investigation into owner Jerry Richardson for workplace misconduct 1:11

NFL launches investigation into owner Jerry Richardson for workplace misconduct

What Panthers Ron Rivera told team about allegations against Jerry Richardson 0:31

What Panthers Ron Rivera told team about allegations against Jerry Richardson

Panthers Ron Rivera: the allegations against Richardson are very serious 1:46

Panthers Ron Rivera: the allegations against Richardson are very serious

Jerry Richardson's tribute sculpture 0:59

Jerry Richardson's tribute sculpture

Panthers Cam Newton has found refuge in Jerry Richardson 1:28

Panthers Cam Newton has found refuge in Jerry Richardson

Panthers coach Ron Rivera on team owner Jerry Richardson 0:47

Panthers coach Ron Rivera on team owner Jerry Richardson

  • Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers

    Tina Becker has been named Chief Operating Officer with full control of the day-to-day management of the Carolina Panthers. Team owner Jerry Richardson will step down immediately.

Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers

View More Video