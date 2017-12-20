Panthers Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey still smirking over ‘watch this’ play vs. Packers

More Videos

Panthers Cam Newton: The team should stay in Charlotte 0:45

Panthers Cam Newton: The team should stay in Charlotte

Pause
Panthers Cam Newton: Everything I have heard are allegations against Richardson 1:44

Panthers Cam Newton: Everything I have heard are allegations against Richardson

Panthers Cam Newton only interested in one bowl game 0:59

Panthers Cam Newton only interested in one bowl game

Panthers Cam Newton: Possible competition with Kaepernick either makes you better or worse 0:51

Panthers Cam Newton: Possible competition with Kaepernick either makes you better or worse

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom 2:29

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom

Panthers Cam Newton: I was scared on Sunday and now not knowing what to expect 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton: I was scared on Sunday and now not knowing what to expect

Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers 1:01

Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers? 1:56

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers?

Panthers Cam Newton: I did not approve selling the team and I left disgruntled 1:23

Panthers Cam Newton: I did not approve selling the team and I left disgruntled

Panthers Cam Newton and the 'watch this' play against Green Bay 1:51

Panthers Cam Newton and the "watch this" play against Green Bay

  • Panthers Cam Newton and the "watch this" play against Green Bay

    During the Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 Carolina Panthers against Green Bay Packers game, Packers linebacker Clay Matthews called out "wheel route," as Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stepped up behind center. Matthews and Newton's interaction went viral. Newton says that he understands why Matthews thought the Panthers were running that particular route but responded to Matthews with "watch this." The play was a pass to running back Christian McCaffrey for the team's first touchdown.

During the Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 Carolina Panthers against Green Bay Packers game, Packers linebacker Clay Matthews called out "wheel route," as Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stepped up behind center. Matthews and Newton's interaction went viral. Newton says that he understands why Matthews thought the Panthers were running that particular route but responded to Matthews with "watch this." The play was a pass to running back Christian McCaffrey for the team's first touchdown. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
During the Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 Carolina Panthers against Green Bay Packers game, Packers linebacker Clay Matthews called out "wheel route," as Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stepped up behind center. Matthews and Newton's interaction went viral. Newton says that he understands why Matthews thought the Panthers were running that particular route but responded to Matthews with "watch this." The play was a pass to running back Christian McCaffrey for the team's first touchdown. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Panthers Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey still smirking over ‘watch this’ play vs. Packers

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

December 20, 2017 03:25 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

When Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey hooked up for a Carolina Panthers touchdown Sunday against Green Bay, it wasn’t the play itself that garnered attention so much as what transpired right before it.

And by now, you’ve probably seen the viral video of that play. It starts with McCaffrey lined up next to Newton in the shotgun on second-and-goal. That formation must have looked familiar to Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, who called out to his defense to watch “that wheel route, it’s that wheel route!”

“(Clay) was calling us out,” McCaffrey said with a grin on Wednesday. “We heard it, it was kind of funny. ... Me and Cam kind of smirked at each other, kind of knew what was going to happen after that.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the video, you can then hear Newton’s response to Matthews, with as wide a grin as McCaffrey had Wednesday: “You’ve been watching film, huh? That’s cool. Watch this!”

Of course, it wasn’t a wheel route. McCaffrey broke out of the backfield and briefly turned upfield, but then cut back inside and waltzed into the end zone almost untouched for a 7-yard score. The Panthers won 31-24.

Newton also addressed the play Wednesday, giving praise to Matthews despite his miscall.

“I’m just mad that they didn’t see me and C-Mac’s reaction when he said that, because it was funny,” Newton said. “You could hear it clear as day: ‘Watch the wheel route! Watch the wheel route!’

“And then there was a pause and the referee was right there and C-Mac looking back at me like (sarcastically), yeah, it’s a wheel route. But I mean it was funny.

“I was more surprised because I know exactly what play he was thinking, and when you kind of compare the signals, that’s extremely impressive by Clay Matthews, a perennial Pro Bowler who has a lot of respect from this league as well as myself. When I was thinking back I was like ‘Man, he thought it was a wheel?’ and then when you look at certain signals that are certain routes it’s, ‘Oh, he thought it was that one.’”

The thing about the play, from the replay at least, is that the wheel route also appears to be open. McCaffrey explained that the defender who could have guarded the wheel route got screened by Greg Olsen. So, could the Panthers have scored on the wheel route, too? There McCaffrey couldn’t help but break out in a second grin.

“Wheel might have been open, too.”

Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Panthers Cam Newton: The team should stay in Charlotte 0:45

Panthers Cam Newton: The team should stay in Charlotte

Pause
Panthers Cam Newton: Everything I have heard are allegations against Richardson 1:44

Panthers Cam Newton: Everything I have heard are allegations against Richardson

Panthers Cam Newton only interested in one bowl game 0:59

Panthers Cam Newton only interested in one bowl game

Panthers Cam Newton: Possible competition with Kaepernick either makes you better or worse 0:51

Panthers Cam Newton: Possible competition with Kaepernick either makes you better or worse

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom 2:29

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom

Panthers Cam Newton: I was scared on Sunday and now not knowing what to expect 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton: I was scared on Sunday and now not knowing what to expect

Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers 1:01

Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers? 1:56

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers?

Panthers Cam Newton: I did not approve selling the team and I left disgruntled 1:23

Panthers Cam Newton: I did not approve selling the team and I left disgruntled

Panthers Cam Newton and the 'watch this' play against Green Bay 1:51

Panthers Cam Newton and the "watch this" play against Green Bay

  • Panthers Cam Newton: Everything I have heard are allegations against Richardson

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton spoke about his reaction to the allegations against owner Jerry Richardson during his weekly press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. Newton reiterated that he takes all claims of sexual assault seriously but allegations are a different thing. He understands people of influence are set to a higher standard but everything he has heard have been allegations.

Panthers Cam Newton: Everything I have heard are allegations against Richardson

View More Video