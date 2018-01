Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera was asked about the playoff experience during a press conference on Monday, January 1, 2018. Rivera said that the team's game on Sunday, December 31, 2017 against the Atlanta Falcons reminded him of the 2013 playoff game where calls went against the team and they lost focus.The Panthers lost to the Falcons 22-10. The lesson is that this is playoff time and you cannot lose your focus, you have to keep it on the game.