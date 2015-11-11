Panthers QB Cam Newton 6th overall, Thomas Davis leads OLBs in Pro Bowl voting

1:01 Buick: Big Game commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr Pause

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

1:29 Panthers' Dave Gettleman on disappointing 2016 season

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:32 Promotional video for Charlotte group's soccer bid

0:27 CMS teacher greets students with specialized handshakes

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

1:07 World Hijab Day

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools