Panthers QB Cam Newton 6th overall, Thomas Davis leads OLBs in Pro Bowl voting

Carolina quarterback Cam Newton is the sixth-leading vote-getter in the NFL for the 2016 Pro Bowl, and he’s joined by 17 other Panthers among the top 10 in votes at their position.
Thomas Davis leads all outside linebackers in votes for the Pro Bowl, an honor which he has never received in his 11-year career. Also tops at their positions are Luke Kuechly, Josh Norman and Ryan Kalil.
Greg Olsen is the second tight end behind Rob Gronkowski. Mike Tolbert is the second fullback. Joe Webb is the second special teamer.
The other Panthers receiving votes that place them in the top 10 in their positions are defensive tackle Kawann Short (third), tackle Michael Oher (fourth), free safety Kurt Coleman (sixth), kicker Graham Gano (seventh), punter Brad Nortman (seventh), kickoff returner Ted Ginn Jr. (seventh), strong safety Roman Harper (10th), defensive end Jared Allen (10th) and guard Trai Turner (10th).
Voting concludes on Dec. 15, and the players will be announced on Dec. 22. To vote, go to www.nfl.com/probowl/ballot.
