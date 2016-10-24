Greg Olsen will host yoga Tuesday at OMB

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is once again hosting a yoga class at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery to benefit his charity, the HEARTest Yard Foundation.
The event Tuesday starts at 6 p.m. and costs $5, which includes a beer or soda, OMB said. Local yoga instructor Erica Kiely is leading the class.
The Olsen family set up the HEARTest Yard when their son T.J. was born in 2012 with a heart defect called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which includes an underdeveloped left ventricle and aorta.
The nonprofit provides assistance to families with children born with similar conditions and treated at Levine, like T.J. was. It donates about $25,000 to $30,000 to families in need for in-home nursing care, physical therapy and speech therapy, among other services.
The HEARTest Yard is part of Olsen’s Receptions for Research, established in 2009. Olsen’s always present for the functions the charity holds, which have included golf tournaments, concerts and last spring, its inaugural 5K run.
