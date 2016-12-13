Panther Tracks

Cam Newton is going to be a dad again

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is going to be a dad again.

Newton and his longtime girlfriend Kia Proctor welcomed their first son, Chosen Sebastian Newton, last Christmas Eve. Newton, 27, announced the birth on Twitter several days later.

On Tuesday, Newton’s parents, Cecil and Jackie, declined to say when the new baby is due, or what the gender is. But Jackie did say thank you when congratulated about becoming a grandmother again.

“You’ll have to talk to Cam about that,” Jackie said during Newton’s annual Santa Cam’s Surprise Sleigh, which included four stops around Charlotte, where Newton distributed $100,000 in funds, food and gifts to underserved communities.

The Newtons brought Chosen along to every stop Wednesday at Cam’s request, Cecil said.

“All is well,” Cecil shrugged. “I’d rather that part of it not be discussed,” he added when asked about the new baby’s due date.

WCNC first reported earlier Tuesday afternoon that the Panthers quarterback is expecting his second childhood with Porter.

