Panthers star LUUUUKE Kuechly becomes national soup-selling spokesman

It’s been a pretty good week for Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly.
Despite missing the final six games of the 2016 season with a concussion, Kuechly still was ranked as the league’s 20th best player by his NFL peers. Kuechly was ranked No. 7 a year ago. Still, he is the highest-ranking Carolina Panther (QB Cam Newton fell 43 spots to No. 44 this year).
On Thursday, Kuechly was named one of three primary NFL endorsers for a new soup product from Campbell’s called Chunky Maxx. Kuechly filmed a series of commercials with Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and Steelers receiver Antonio Brown.
Look for them throughout the upcoming NFL season.
