Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, center, has signed a new endorsement deal with a chunky soup manufacturer and will appear in a series of ads this fall
June 22, 2017 1:38 PM

Panthers star LUUUUKE Kuechly becomes national soup-selling spokesman

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Panther Luke Kuechly has signed on to be a celebrity endorser for a chunky soup
It’s been a pretty good week for Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly.

Despite missing the final six games of the 2016 season with a concussion, Kuechly still was ranked as the league’s 20th best player by his NFL peers. Kuechly was ranked No. 7 a year ago. Still, he is the highest-ranking Carolina Panther (QB Cam Newton fell 43 spots to No. 44 this year).

On Thursday, Kuechly was named one of three primary NFL endorsers for a new soup product from Campbell’s called Chunky Maxx. Kuechly filmed a series of commercials with Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and Steelers receiver Antonio Brown.

Look for them throughout the upcoming NFL season.

Dallas QB Dak Prescott and Carolina LB Luke Kuechly are endorsing a new soup brand
