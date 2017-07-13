Carolina Panthers rank among world’s richest sports teams

The Carolina Panthers rank among the world’s 50 most valuable sports franchises, rising 33 percent in value from last year.
Jerry Richardson’s team is worth $2.075 billion, placing them at No. 37 on Forbes’ 2017 ranking of the richest sports teams in the world, up from No. 40 last year. The team ranks just above the Arizona Cardinals ($2.025 billion), and just below the Los Angeles Chargers ($2.08 billion.)
With a worth of $4.2 billion, the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable team in the world for a second year in a row, according to Forbes. No sports league in the world is as profitable as the NFL, as 29 clubs ranked among Forbes’ 50 most valuable.
The cutoff for making the top 50 is higher than ever – $1.75 billion, up 18 percent this year, according to Forbes. No teams from the NHL, F1 or NASCAR made Forbes’ top 50.
TV contracts for rising franchise values and labor deals with players help ensure team profitability, Forbes said. Also boosting NFL team values: rich stadium deals and relocation. NFL teams share equally the vast majority of their TV money, national sponsorship revenue and about one-third of ticket proceeds.
The global rankings are based on Forbes valuations done over the past year for various leagues. Following a near-perfect 2015 season and the team’s second ever Super Bowl appearance, the Panthers passed the $2 billion valuation mark last September.
