Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) yells after hitting the Keep Pounding drum before kickoff of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium December 24, 2016. Forbes has ranked the Panthers among its list of the 50 most valuable sports teams in the world. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Panther Tracks

News (and everything else) on the Carolina Panthers

July 13, 2017 8:22 AM

Carolina Panthers rank among world’s richest sports teams

By Katherine Peralta

The Carolina Panthers rank among the world’s 50 most valuable sports franchises, rising 33 percent in value from last year.

Jerry Richardson’s team is worth $2.075 billion, placing them at No. 37 on Forbes’ 2017 ranking of the richest sports teams in the world, up from No. 40 last year. The team ranks just above the Arizona Cardinals ($2.025 billion), and just below the Los Angeles Chargers ($2.08 billion.)

With a worth of $4.2 billion, the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable team in the world for a second year in a row, according to Forbes. No sports league in the world is as profitable as the NFL, as 29 clubs ranked among Forbes’ 50 most valuable.

The cutoff for making the top 50 is higher than ever – $1.75 billion, up 18 percent this year, according to Forbes. No teams from the NHL, F1 or NASCAR made Forbes’ top 50.

TV contracts for rising franchise values and labor deals with players help ensure team profitability, Forbes said. Also boosting NFL team values: rich stadium deals and relocation. NFL teams share equally the vast majority of their TV money, national sponsorship revenue and about one-third of ticket proceeds.

The global rankings are based on Forbes valuations done over the past year for various leagues. Following a near-perfect 2015 season and the team’s second ever Super Bowl appearance, the Panthers passed the $2 billion valuation mark last September.

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

