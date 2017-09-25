Pittsburgh Steelers tackle who stood alone for anthem Sunday has NFL’s top-selling jersey

More Videos 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired Pause 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 2:35 Panthers Julius Peppers: Not everyone will understand why he sat out national anthem 2:00 Hornets center Dwight Howard supports protests but promotes love 2:34 Julius Peppers explains why he stayed off the field during anthem 1:28 Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 2:34 Carolina Panther Julius Peppers explains why he stayed off field during national anthem 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 2:34 'It's not about disrespecting the flag,' Carolina Panther Julius Peppers says why wasn't present during anthem 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism Video Link copy Embed Code copy

During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

