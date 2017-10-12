Social media reacts to Luke Kuechly, play that could change Panthers’ season

More Videos

Panthers Julius Peppers: Not everyone will understand why he sat out national anthem 2:35

Panthers Julius Peppers: Not everyone will understand why he sat out national anthem

Pause
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium 1:25

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium

'Keep Pounding' theme set for Thursday's Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles 0:37

'Keep Pounding' theme set for Thursday's Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles

The Rev. Raymond Johnson on 'Kneel-In': We are standing up for America 0:32

The Rev. Raymond Johnson on 'Kneel-In': We are standing up for America

Charlotte's Malcolm Garland on purpose of 'Kneel-In' protests 0:36

Charlotte's Malcolm Garland on purpose of 'Kneel-In' protests

Kneeling a call for conversation 1:10

Kneeling a call for conversation

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Charlotte police shoot, kill man who had his hands raised 0:21

Charlotte police shoot, kill man who had his hands raised

  • Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol

    Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was injured during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The injury has put Kuechly back into the concussion protocol. David Mayo replaced Kuechly and according to head coach Ron Rivera did some good things.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was injured during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The injury has put Kuechly back into the concussion protocol. David Mayo replaced Kuechly and according to head coach Ron Rivera did some good things. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was injured during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The injury has put Kuechly back into the concussion protocol. David Mayo replaced Kuechly and according to head coach Ron Rivera did some good things. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Panther Tracks

Panther Tracks

News (and everything else) on the Carolina Panthers

Panther Tracks

Social media reacts to Luke Kuechly, play that could change Panthers’ season

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 12, 2017 10:30 PM

In the second quarter of the Panthers-Eagles games, Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly left the field after an injury. CBS reported he was being evaluated for a concussion, which would be his third.

Kuechly appeared to be hit in the head and neck area late in the second quarter.

Fans immediately thought of the two concussions he suffered that shortened his 2016 season.

Even some Eagles’ fans, appreciating the talent of Carolina’s linebacker, were hoping he was OK.

Prior to the play, Kuechly was having a monster game and certainly getting the attention CBS color man Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboy quarterback.

Related stories from The Charlotte Observer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Panthers Julius Peppers: Not everyone will understand why he sat out national anthem 2:35

Panthers Julius Peppers: Not everyone will understand why he sat out national anthem

Pause
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium 1:25

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium

'Keep Pounding' theme set for Thursday's Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles 0:37

'Keep Pounding' theme set for Thursday's Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles

The Rev. Raymond Johnson on 'Kneel-In': We are standing up for America 0:32

The Rev. Raymond Johnson on 'Kneel-In': We are standing up for America

Charlotte's Malcolm Garland on purpose of 'Kneel-In' protests 0:36

Charlotte's Malcolm Garland on purpose of 'Kneel-In' protests

Kneeling a call for conversation 1:10

Kneeling a call for conversation

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Charlotte police shoot, kill man who had his hands raised 0:21

Charlotte police shoot, kill man who had his hands raised

  • Michael Oher's mom, Leigh Anne Tuohy, discusses her son

    "I think that the fact that Michael really felt like this is where he was supposed to be."

Michael Oher's mom, Leigh Anne Tuohy, discusses her son

View More Video