Social media reacts to Luke Kuechly, play that could change Panthers’ season

In the second quarter of the Panthers-Eagles games, Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly left the field after an injury. CBS reported he was being evaluated for a concussion, which would be his third.

Panthers LB Luke Kuechly is being evaluated for a concussion. Obviously, he has a history of them. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2017

Kuechly appeared to be hit in the head and neck area late in the second quarter.

The play where Luke Kuechly was hurt pic.twitter.com/IYDCtTpGmg — Cody Dalton (@CodyDaltonCVCC) October 13, 2017

Fans immediately thought of the two concussions he suffered that shortened his 2016 season.

Now Luke is out? I wish I could go back and find my every- week tweet about Panthers big injuries. Utterly devastating. — Nate Allen (@TweetsByNate) October 13, 2017

Even some Eagles’ fans, appreciating the talent of Carolina’s linebacker, were hoping he was OK.

As much as I want my eagles to win I'm hoping @LukeKuechly is ok, the guy can flat out ball one of my favorite players to watch in the NFL — James Brakewell (@jamesbrakewell) October 13, 2017

Prior to the play, Kuechly was having a monster game and certainly getting the attention CBS color man Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboy quarterback.

Tony Romo says “10 times a game” he would hear Luke Kuechly calls out the exact play he was about to call.







“Man should I change it???” — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 13, 2017