Video captures bloody altercation between Panthers fan, another man at Thursday’s game

During Thursday night’s Carolina Panthers’ home game with the Philadelphia Eagles, a nasty altercation occurred in the stands that was caught on video.
An Instagram post from a Greensboro-based user catches an apparent argument from two fans that quickly became violent.
One fan, wearing a black Cam Newton jersey, punched another fan, wearing a white T-shirt, causing an immediate flow of blood after several punches were thrown in succession.
Warren Carrigan, who shot the video, claimed the two parties argued and that a woman and her son, seated between them, left in the third quarter. Carrigan said in his post the man who eventually was punched wasn’t happy that the other man and his girlfriend stood in front of him throughout the game. The two men exchanged more words and then the punches followed.
“The dude took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view,” Carrigan wrote.
The video circulated through social media Friday morning, as people condemned the man in the Cam Newton jersey, and called on charges to be filed.
“Nobody deserves this kind of treatment. Disgusting behavior,” one Instagram user wrote.
“Wow it’s hard for me to even watch this,” another user commented.
The Panthers are reviewing the incident with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, team spokesman Steven Drummond said. However, CMPD said no report was filed as of Friday morning.
The NFL is working with the Panthers’ security, NFL reporter Ian Rapoport reported.
