    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." since then reactions have come from throughout the NFL community and even outside

News (and everything else) on the Carolina Panthers

Former Carolina Panther believes he was fired because of national anthem protest

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 07, 2018 01:32 PM

UPDATED 18 MINUTES AGO

In a first-person account on Sports Illustrated, a former Carolina Panther writes that he thinks a national anthem gesture he made during a game cost him his job.

Safety Marcus Ball was originally signed as a free agent by Carolina in May 2015 and was waived four months later. He returned to the team in another free-agent signing in February 2016. He stuck with the Panthers that time, despite a brief demotion to the practice squad. Ball played in one game in the 2016 season – the Panthers’ second home game against Minnesota.

Ball wrote a piece that appeared in Peter King’s popular Monday Morning Quarterback feature and said he stood for the anthem before that game, which would be his first NFL regular-season appearance since the 2014 season, when he played 12 games for New Orleans and recorded 16 tackles at defensive back.

During the anthem, Ball said he held his index finger in the air, a gesture he feels proved to end his time in Carolina. The game was played in September 2016, just weeks after quarterback Colin Kaepernick began to attract national attention by kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality in the black community.

“I stood. I honored the flag,” Ball writes. “I prayed. I sang. But I also acknowledged the protests and recent events that had been building around the country and recently in Charlotte. (That very week, a black man, Keith Lamont Scott, had been fatally shot by a police officer in the city.) During the anthem, I made a gesture, holding up my right hand with my index finger pointing toward the sky to God. I didn’t realize it, but I was the only guy on the team to make any sort of gesture that day. There was nothing organized; I didn’t discuss anything with anyone. It was just in my heart that day to thank God for the opportunity and to reflect on the excitement that had built up inside me. Maybe I was extra emotional that day, dressing for the first time for a city and team I learned to love.”

ball(2)
Former Carolina Panthers safety Marcus Ball played in one game in 2016 – the Panthers’ second home game against the Minnesota Vikings. He believes a gesture he made during the national anthem in that game cost him his job.
AP File Photo

Two days after the game, and his gesture, Ball was waived and later sent to the practice squad.

“I walked into the facility, walked upstairs and, as I expected, I was told I was being released and my contract was being terminated,” he writes. “I questioned the motives immediately. I had put in a lot of work for the organization, and now I was being abruptly released? “Why? What did I do?” I asked. I didn’t get much of an answer.”

Ball said he asked and was told Panthers owner Jerry Richardson had nothing to do with his release. Ball was terminated from the practice squad in October 2016.

