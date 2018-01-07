Former Carolina Panther believes he was fired because of national anthem protest

More Videos 0:38 Panthers Julius Peppers: This feels like a championship defense Pause 3:18 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 1:36 NFL national-anthem protest reaction: From a season-ticket burning to Mike Ditka 'there's been no oppression' rant 0:51 Fans cheer Panthers at Unknown Brewing send off 1:19 Panthers Cam Newton: What happened on the final play 1:00 Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs 0:57 Developers are building in retail as an amenity 3:35 He said, She said: Panthers vs Saints in the Big Easy 1:11 Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman 1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Some of the most dramatic reactions to NFL protests, from burning season tickets to a Mike Ditka rant During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." since then reactions have come from throughout the NFL community and even outside During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." since then reactions have come from throughout the NFL community and even outside

