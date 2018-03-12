76ers star Joel Embiid calls out Panthers QB Cam Newton. Is he ready to switch sports?

OK, so news broke over the weekend that E-commerce billionaire Michael Rubin is a potential bidder to buy the Carolina Panthers. Rubin, among other holdings, owns a piece of the Philadelphia 76ers’ NBA team.
So 76ers star Joel Embiid, as outspoken and as a fun-loving an NBA player since Shaquille O’Neal, got wind of the news. And Embiid made sure to let Panthers QB Cam Newton know that he was ready to sign up to be the 7-foot, 260-pound wide receiver Newton always wanted.
And, at least, we think Embiid was joking when he took to social media to call out the Panthers QB 1.
Aye that's my guy so looks like I might have to switch sports @CameronNewton you need a wide receiver? https://t.co/NWioDQooZh— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) March 11, 2018
Newman -- who has scrubbed his 4-million-follower-strong Instragram account clean of all posts -- quickly clapped back on Twitter, using the hieroglyphics he’s become known for, saying, the Panthers “can always get better.”
ßØ¥ DÜH⚠️ wė Ł₩¥§ ©ån gėt bėttėr @JoelEmbiid— Cameron Newton (@CameronNewton) March 11, 2018
