Canes goalie Eddie Lack tweets ‘everything looks alright’ after scary collision

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack, injured in a frightening play at the end of the Canes’ 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit on Monday night, tweeted to fans that he was OK about midnight from UNC Rex Hospital.
Thanks for all thoughts and prayerseverything looks alright and I'll be able to go home tonight! Thanks for thinking of me— Eddie Lack (@eddielack) March 28, 2017
Fans and players from both teams had watched silently for several minutes at PNC Arena after Lack, nearly motionless after being hit by the Red Wings’ Andreas Athanasiou as Athanasiou scored the winning goal, was treated on the ice at the goalie crease.
Lack was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to Rex, where he relayed the good news by Twitter about an hour and a half later.
Except for a brief celebration by Red Wings fans after the winning play was reviewed and the goal was ruled good, the arena fell nearly silent for several minutes after the play. Fans stayed to watch as Lack was treated, and players gathered around as the Canes training staff and EMS personnel knelt by the Hurricanes goalie.
Scary scene out in Raleigh. We're thinking of you, @eddielack. ❤ pic.twitter.com/e1tici7ZAe— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) March 28, 2017
Fans broke the tension by chanting “Eddie!” at one point, and they cheered when he gave a brief thumbs-up as he was wheeled off the ice.
Scary scene out in Raleigh. We're thinking of you, @eddielack. ❤ pic.twitter.com/e1tici7ZAe— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) March 28, 2017
“I never like to see someone go down like that and on a stretcher. I hope he’s OK, and he gets back,” said Athanasiou, who was hit from behind by the Canes’ Victor Rask as he drove the net and scored 1:59 into overtime. Athanasiou’s right side hit Lack in the head.
Staff writer Chip Alexander contributed to this report.
Frederick: 919-829-8956. On Twitter: @Eric_Frederick
Comments