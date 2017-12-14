Jordan Rinaldi punches Alvaro Herrera of Mexico in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on Aug. 5 in Mexico City.
Jordan Rinaldi punches Alvaro Herrera of Mexico in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on Aug. 5 in Mexico City. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
Jordan Rinaldi punches Alvaro Herrera of Mexico in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on Aug. 5 in Mexico City. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Other Sports

UFC adds 3 bouts to stacked Fight Night Charlotte card; tickets go on sale Friday

By Théoden Janes

tjanes@charlotteobserver.com

December 14, 2017 03:10 PM

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has added three bouts to the card for the UFC Fight Night event that will take place at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center next month.

In the newly announced lightweight bouts, Vinc “From Hell” Pichel (10-1) of Simi Valley, Calif., will square off against Brazilian Joaquim “Netto BJJ” Silva (also 10-1); Charlotte’s Jordan Rinaldi (13-5) will take on undefeated Gregor “The Gift” Gillespie (10-0) of Long Island, N.Y.; and Bobby “King” Green (23-8-1) of Fontana, Calif., is pitted against Erik “New Breed” Koch (15-5) of Milwaukee, Wisc.

The main event, previously announced, is a middleweight bout between No. 4-ranked Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza (24-5) of Brazil and Wilmington’s Derek Brunson (18-5), who is currently ranked eighth. It’s a highly anticipated rematch: Souza – a former Strikeforce middleweight champion – was the first fighter to finish Brunson, delivering a knockout against the relative newcomer in 2012.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Jacare Souza
Jacare Souza of Brazil kicks Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Sprint Center on April 15 in Kansas City, Mo.
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Though he most recently came up short against now-interim champ Robert Whittaker, Souza has proven to be one of the top fighters in the 185-pound division; during his time in the UFC, he’s dispatched Tim Boetsch, Vitor Belfort, Gegard Mousasi and Yushin Okami. Meanwhile, Brunson – a former three-time Division II All-American wrestler, at UNC Pembroke – recently stopped a two-fight skid with consecutive knockout victories against Dan Kelly and former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida.

Also on the card are No. 5-ranked Ovince St. Preux vs. No. 9-ranked Ilir Latifi (light heavyweights), and three women’s bouts: Randa Markos vs. Juliana Lima (strawweight), Katlyn Chookagian vs. Mara Romero Borella (flyweight) and Justine Kish vs. Ji Yeon Kim (flyweight).

Set for uptown’s Spectrum Center on Saturday, Jan. 27, the card marks the first time in nearly eight years that the UFC has hosted mixed martial arts fights in Charlotte. The event will be televised live on Fox.

Tickets ($50-$180) for UFC Fight Night Charlotte go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com, www.ticketmaster.com, the Spectrum Center Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 800-745-3000.

The UFC last was in town on March 31, 2010, when former Boston College soccer player Kenny Florian choked Japanese star Takanori Gomi into submission in the main event at Bojangles’ Coliseum.

For more information on the UFC: www.ufc.com.

Janes: 704-358-5897;

Twitter: @theodenjanes

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project

    Former tennis star Andre Agassi has found a new mission - building schools for at-risk kids. Agassi and his business partner have built 79 schools around the country over the past four years including KIPP Change Academy in east Charlotte, which he visited on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project

Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project 1:35

Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project
Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship at Quail Hollow: 'Most berserk I've ever gone' 2:09

Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship at Quail Hollow: 'Most berserk I've ever gone'
Here's the final putt that Justin Thomas hit to win PGA Championship 0:50

Here's the final putt that Justin Thomas hit to win PGA Championship

View More Video