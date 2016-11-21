Doeren: Scarred Wolfpack won’t ‘quit fighting’

N.C State football coach Dave Doeren normally opens his weekly Monday press conference with a wrapup of the previous game and some thoughts on the upcoming opponent.
After another tough loss to Miami this past Saturday, the Wolfpack fell to 5-6 on the season, Doeren chose to open Monday’s press conference with a statement, about the season and its challenges, which lasted a little more than 2 minutes.
The full text of Doeren’s statement:
“To say it’s been a challenging year, it’s probably been my most challenging year as a head football coach. This team and this staff has really hung together and endured some really incredible peaks and valleys. I just want to say I’m really proud of the resiliency of our staff and our team.
“As disappointed as I am, as our players are, that we haven’t broken through — and we’ve been close — one thing I want to make sure that everyone understands is my resolve and my excitement, and the players’ resolve and their excitement, has only grown.
“There have been a lot of opportunities that we haven’t capitalized on but what hasn’t happened is no one here has backed down, no one here has turned on each other, no one here has gotten negative. We’re scarred, for sure, angry, motivated and, I think, more together than ever.
“I just want our fans to know we know you want better results and so do we. But also know that we’re never going to quit fighting and believing in what we’re doing.
“I know as a man of faith, you don’t choose the tests that God puts in your path, you only choose how you respond to those tests. As a leader, as the leader of this program, I remain strong and positive and as excited and persistent as ever.
“I know there’s always people that doubt or hate or lose faith but I know this, we’ll never quit fighting for you. When we do break through, and it will happen, it’s going to be because we never quit and we never lost faith.”
