Duke’s Coach K says guard Grayson Allen no longer a team captain

3:38 We'll be there Pause

1:16 Sam Wyche: Become an organ donor

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - What happened?

2:08 Feeding the Children

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

1:31 Protesters voice their opinions outside CMPD HQ

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:28 Kemba Walker discusses Hornets win over Heat, joining 7,000-point club

0:52 Shoppers seek sales at area malls