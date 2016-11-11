ACC needs to do something about Boston College – DeCock

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency Pause

3:03 Charlotte Vets: Moe Ward

0:36 Broken water main on Eastway Drive

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

2:02 One Charlotte

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

2:37 Jesse Cureton introduces community coalition effort

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall