Uh-oh: Carolina Panthers might be in big trouble

The Carolina Panthers haven’t looked much like the Super Bowl team of a year ago, and despite talented players such as outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58), they haven’t looked very talented, either.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says it was "baffling" that wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin didn't get more touches in the Panther's loss at home to the Minnesota Vikings.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) in the end zone for a safety in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) makes a reception past Minnesota Vikings cornerback Captain Munnerlyn (24) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) scores a touchdown in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) fends off Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) while running upfield in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) in the end zone for a safety in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) and free safety Tre Boston (33) work to bring down Minnesota Vikings running back Matt Asiata (44) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) intercepts a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr (19) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Marcus Sherels (35) is congratulated by wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) after returning a punt for a touchdown in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) has his ankle twisted as he is tackled by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph (98) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The slight injury forced Newtown out of the game for one play. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) hops around after having his ankle twisted while being tackled by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph (98) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The slight injury forced Newtown out of the game for one play. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) tries to negotiate with referee Jerome Boger (23) on not to leave the game after having his ankle twisted while being tackled by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph (98) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The slight injury forced Newtown out of the game for one play. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) slaps hands with Cam Newton (1) on Newton return to the game in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The slight ankle injury forced Newtown out of the game for one play. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers punter Andy Lee (8) connects with the ball during a punt against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is brought down by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Tom Johnson (92) and defensive end Everson Griffen (97) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws downfield against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera talks with line judge Dana McKenzie (8) about a call while playing against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) tries to avoid the sack by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97), as tackle Michael Oher (73) tries to block for Newton, at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne (34) heads upfield against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera talks with back judge Tony Steratore (112) about a call while playing against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) hauls in a pass over Carolina Panthers defensive back Robert McClain (27) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon (21) celebrates scoring a two-point conversion against the Carolina Panthers in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9) connects on a field goal in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Minnesota Vikings Terrence Newman (23) intercepts a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr (19) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson (84) stretches to try to make a reception past \Minnesota Vikings strong safety Andrew Sendejo (34) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. Dickson missed the catch but pass interference was called on the play. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs to avoid the pressure from Minnesota Vikings defenders in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. Dickson missed the catch but pass interference was called on the play. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives a look toward a game official while playing against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) talks with other defenders late in the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) wipes his face while on the bench late in the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) closes in on Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) congratulates kicker Graham Gano (9) on a field goal in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
A Carolina Panthers cheers for the team as they play against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) shakes kids hands after handing out a ball after his touchdown in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil (67) and guard Andrew Norwell (68) work to contain Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph (98) and outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) during their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is brought down by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police helicopter circles Bank of America Stadium prior to the start of the Minnesota Vikings vs Carolina Panthers game on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) runs a play against the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) scratches his head as he sits with quarterback Cam Newton (1) late in the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) heads to the end zone against the Minnesota Vikings, but the touchdown was nullified due to a penalty on wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) during their game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) looks toward the field as he sits with quarterback Cam Newton (1) late in the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2016. The Vikings won, 22-10.
