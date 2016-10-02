Staggered: QB Cam Newton puts his brain, Carolina’s season at risk in loss to Falcons

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) staggers backward after being hit by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Deion Jones (45). Newton was placed in the concussion protocol after the play. Atlanta won 48-33.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) jogs to the bench after he was hit by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Deion Jones on a 2-point conversion in the second half of a 48-33 loss to the Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) climbs to one knee after he was hit by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Deion Jones during a 2-point conversion on Sunday. Newton sustained a concussion on the play.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) takes a shot to the head he didn’t have to take from Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Deion Jones (45) after he slowed on a 2-point conversion on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Deion Jones (45) shove each other after a play in the first half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) and quarterback Joe Webb (14) greet each other during pre game prior to playing the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) makes a reception during pre game prior to playing the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016.
Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) gives a pep talk to members of the secondary during pre game prior to playing the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) makes a reception during pre game prior to playing the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) stops to take a selfie with old family friends Sean and Jeanette Houston of Atlanta during pre game prior to playing the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016.
Carolina Panthers fans cheer for Cam Newton during pre game prior to playing the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws downfield during pre game prior to playing the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is brought down after by Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) after a long run in the first half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016.
Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) dives in for a touchdown after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gets sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney (93) in the first half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) staggers backward after being hit by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Deion Jones (45) while going in to score a 2-point conversion in the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Newton was placed in the concussion protocol after the play. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gets hit by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Deion Jones (45) while going in to score a 2-point conversion in the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Newton was placed in the concussion protocol after the play. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) makes his way up to his knee after he was hit by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Deion Jones during a 2-point conversion in the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Newton was placed in the concussion protocol after the play. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) lays on the field as running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) referee John Hussey (35), and Atlanta Falcons defensive end O'Brien Schofield (54) look down at him after he was hit by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Deion Jones during a 2-point conversion in the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Newton was placed in the concussion protocol after the play. Atlanta won 48-33.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a reception in front of Carolina Panthers cornerback Bene' Benwikere (25) in the first half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) jogs to the bench after he was hit by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Deion Jones during a 2-point conversion in the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Newton was placed in the concussion protocol after the play. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) stretches to score a 2-point conversion after being hit by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Deion Jones in the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Newton was placed in the concussion protocol after the play. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) jogs to the bench after he was hit by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Deion Jones during a 2-point conversion in the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Newton was placed in the concussion protocol after the play. Atlanta won 48-33.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws downfield against the Carolina Panthers in the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Members of the Carolina Panthers defense watch the team's offense play against the Atlanta Falcons late in the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera watches his team against the Atlanta Falcons late in the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Bene' Benwikere (25) reaches out for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11), who went on to score a 75-yard touchdown, in the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Aldrick Robinson (19) makes a touchdown reception past Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) and cornerback Bene' Benwikere (25) in the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) celebrates with teammate wide receiver Julio Jones (11) on their 75-yard touchdown play against the Carolina Panthers in the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Both players had record days, with Ryan posting 503 yards of passing and Jones having 300 yards of receiving. Atlanta won 48-33.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws downfield as Carolina Panthers Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) tries to pressure him in the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) watches the team's offense while sitting on a training table, late in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers Joe Webb (14) makes a reception as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) tackles him in the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a reception in front of Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) during the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera rubs his head as the team plays the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera watches the team play the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9) brings down Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy (16) after a kickoff during the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Bene' Benwikere (25) goes in to tackle Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81), as he goes n for a touchdown, in the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Bene' Benwikere (25) remains on the field after losing his helmet while trying to tackle Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) in the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera watches the team play the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Bene' Benwikere (25) talks to a gam official after he got up off the field after losing his helmet while trying to tackle Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) in the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera talks with field judge Jimmy Buchanan (86) as the team plays the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) and defensive back Robert McClain (27) work to bring down Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Aldrick Robinson (19) during the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) brings down Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) during the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) chases Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) throws upfield against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) gets tackles by Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds (53) during the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) adjusts a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) gets tackled by Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen (37) after making a reception during the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) makes a reception in front of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) during the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) hauls in a touchdown reception in front of Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen (37) and strong safety Keanu Neal (22) during the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) throws upfield against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) reaches up for a pas as Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) pursues in the second half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a reception in front of Carolina Panthers cornerback Bene' Benwikere (25) in the first half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers Kyle Love (77) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2),while being blocked by Atlanta Falcons guard Andy Levitre (67) in the first half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon (56) ties to hold down Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during a play in the first half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the first half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers punter Andy Lee (8) connects on a punt against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) winds up to throw deep downfield against the Carolina Panthers in the first half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws downfield against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a reception in from of Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley (26) in the first half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne (34) tries to find running room against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) reaches out for a pass as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) gets called for pass interference in the first half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. There was an offsetting penalty on the Panthers on the play. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) adjusts a play as center Ryan Kalil (67), running back Fozzy Whittaker (43), and guard Andrew Norwell (68) listen in, while playing against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) makes a reception in front of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) in the first half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws downfield against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) celebrates his interception and touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons , as defensive tackle Paul Soliai (90) celebrates with him in the first half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) signifies a first down against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws downfield while being pressured by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ra'Shede Hageman (77) in the first half at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 2, 2016. Atlanta won 48-33.
