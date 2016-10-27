He was one of the NHL’s dirtiest players ever; now he coaches the Charlotte Checkers

3:38 We'll be there Pause

3:26 Surveillance footage from the night U.S. swimmers claimed they were robbed in Rio

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:40 Mallard Creek BBQ

0:58 Merry Oaks students enjoy new coats

2:25 Donald Trump speaks in Charlotte

1:09 Judge declares mistrial in Mike Wallace case

4:01 Michelle Obama stumps for Hillary Clinton in Charlotte

0:37 New migrants to Charlotte more likely to rent