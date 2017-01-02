Will Kawann Short take the Josh Norman path in Panthers free agency?

Vowing he would not take the same path as former Carolina cornerback Josh Norman, Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short said on Monday that if the team used its franchise tag on him in the offseason that he would “most likely” sign it right away.
“So basically you're asking me if I'm going to follow Josh's footsteps?” Short said during a group interview. “Me and Josh are two totally different people. We walk two totally different sides of the street, at two totally different paces, in two totally different directions. Me and Josh are not the same.”
As for the franchise tag, Short said he would prefer the Panthers not use it on him and that he and the team instead come to a long-term deal. But if Carolina did use it, Short was asked, would he sign it quickly so that he and the Panthers were obligated to each other at least through 2017?
“We would discuss it and, most likely, I probably would,” Short said.
A franchise tag would likely cost Carolina around $13.5 million for a one-year contract for Short. The team used its franchise tag last March on Norman, only to rescind it in April in a nearly unprecedented move.
Norman never signed the one-year deal as a negotiating ploy, which allowed Carolina to pull it back when the team decided it was not going to be able to sign Norman long-term. Norman then got the money he wanted with Washington and left Carolina in a move that hurt the franchise's defensive performance, especially early in the season.
Short, 27, is Carolina's highest-profile free agent of the 2017 offseason. Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman hoped to come to terms on a long-term deal with Short before the 2016 season but was unable to do so.
Short left no doubt he wants to stick with the team if possible. His sack numbers were down significantly in 2016 -- he had 11 sacks in his Pro Bowl season of 2015 but only six this year -- but he is still considered one of the most valuable members of the defense. He is likely to want money similar to what Fletcher Cox got with Philadelphia in the 2016 offseason (six years, $103 million).
Short left no doubt Monday as the Panthers cleaned out their lockers after a disappointing 6-10 season where he wanted to be in 2017 and for the rest of his career.
“I want to be a Carolina Panther, man, and that's it,” Short said.
Gettleman is tentatively scheduled to address the media in a season-ending news conference Tuesday. If the Panthers are unable to come to a long-term deal with Short and choose to use the franchise tag on him, the deadline to do so is March 1.
