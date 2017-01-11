I think Carl Edwards will return to racing, but with this private star you can never be sure

Carl Edwards made it official Wednesday morning. He is back-flipping into the next phase of his life, leaving NASCAR and untold millions behind to do.... what exactly?
Edwards, 37, was unclear about that. He mentioned TV broadcasting as a possibility. He didn't discount running for political office. He talked fondly about flying planes and farming (he and his family live on a huge spread in Missouri). He also said he wasn't going to use the "R" word -- and indeed he never said he was "retiring" Wednesday, only that he was stepping away from full-time Cup racing.
Edwards said he had three reasons for his departure: He said he was "personally satisfied" with his career, that the time commitment of Cup racing was incredibly intense and that he was "100 percent healthy" and wanted to stay that way.
"I'm a sharp guy," Edwards said, "and I want to be a sharp guy in 30 years."
He is a sharp guy, for sure. Edwards is a shiny surface, one that is very hard to penetrate. Edwards is affable and very self-aware in front of a microphone. He knows reporters' names and can talk around things he doesn't want to talk about (his wife, his children, his exact future plans) with the expertness of a seasoned politician.
Edwards has always been a guarded star who has been hard to read -- Tony Stewart once referred to him as "the Eddie Haskell of NASCAR" -- as well a smooth one. Edwards drove a race car fluently enough to win 28 Cup races, celebrating most with a post-race backflip off the top of the car.
Said Edwards: "Now you're thinking, 'Well, you don't have a championship’.... But I don't race for trophies."
Team owner Joe Gibbs said Wednesday he was "totally surprised" by Edwards' decision to step away from the sport (he will replace Edwards in the No. 19 car with Daniel Suarez). Edwards said he had no other driving deal in the works and that if he did ever return to racing that he would call Gibbs first.
Ultimately, I think we will see Edwards back in a racecar. It will be hard for him to match the adrenalin rush of a race, and Edwards didn't sound Wednesday like he had anything else lined up that would do that for him.
"I think he's still kind of questioning what all he's going to be doing," said Gibbs of Edwards, with Gibbs adding he still planned to employ Edwards in a variety of capacities.
Edwards almost won the Cup championship in Homestead in November but said that near-miss didn't shape his decision. He said there was no "defining moment" that made him step away -- although if there was, I'm not sure Edwards would have mentioned it.
He broke down only once during his 30-minute press conference, when Edwards tried to say: "I just want to be a good person." Edwards got the words out, finally, after tearing up. It was a genuine moment.
Edwards then quickly brushed by it, making a joke about the camera shutters and immediately regaining his composure.
I still don't get it.
Why would you walk away from your dream job at age 37? Edwards used to be a substitute teacher on the side when he was struggling to make it in racing. He used to hand out business cards in NASCAR garages when he was looking for a full-time ride.
Before too long, Edwards made it big. He was a sponsor's dream in many ways. Edwards is whip-smart and extremely competitive and doesn't ever get in trouble (except for purposely wrecking a competitor occasionally, but almost everybody does that).
Now, he's walking away.
I think it's just temporary. I think Edwards will get rejuvenated and ultimately return to racing in a big way, that there will be another huge press conference in a year or two in which he announces that.
But it's Carl Edwards. So you can never be too sure.
Scott Fowler: 704-358-5140, sfowler@charlotteobserver.com, @scott_fowler
