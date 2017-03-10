Grade is in from NFL analytics site for Panthers, Dave Gettleman on Matt Kalil signing

1:29 Panthers' Dave Gettleman on disappointing 2016 season Pause

2:08 Steve Wilks hired as Panthers defensive coordinator

0:24 Winthrop players, fans storm court after clinching NCAA bid

3:38 We'll be there

1:07 Charlotte Lab School strives for student diversity

0:49 New York couple drives 10 hours to worship at Elevation Church

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts