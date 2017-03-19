How did he tip that in? Kennedy Meeks basket helps avert upset for UNC

1:19 Senior Kennedy Meeks reflects on 4-year journey at UNC Pause

3:38 We'll be there

0:45 Junior Joel Berry hopes to win it all for UNC

2:46 Sharon UMC congregation says goodbye to 'ski slope' church building

1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home

0:58 Gov. Roy Cooper on HB2: 'We have to get it off our books'

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte

9:07 Keatts: It is an unbelievable opportunity for me

2:09 Dramatic video from massive downtown Raleigh fire