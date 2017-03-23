Was LaVar Ball actually a Carolina Panther?!

3:38 We'll be there Pause

1:00 Cam Newton after season-ending loss: I need a rest, time away

1:16 Lockers obsolete? Not at Bailey Middle School

3:36 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:47 After Raleigh apartment fire, safety of wood construction questioned

1:50 Charlotte Motor Speedway Shot - Harlem Globetrotters

0:58 Gov. Roy Cooper on HB2: 'We have to get it off our books'

1:01 Previewing Butler, UNC's Sweet 16 opponent

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments