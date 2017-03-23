Was LaVar Ball actually a Carolina Panther?!

Talk about a missed opportunity by me.
Did you know that LaVar Ball, the bombastic father of UCLA basketball star Lonzo Ball, was once a Carolina Panther?
Yes, Ball was actually on the Panthers practice squad for about six weeks in the inaugural 1995 season -- from late September to early November (he had gotten hurt by then). Ball never played a down and so he is not on the team’s 1995 roster. But like all practice-squad players, he received a paycheck from the team and worked out alongside the starters. The Observer noted both when Ball signed a practice-squad contract with Carolina and when he got replaced by someone else.
I covered that 1995 team, and I never interviewed him once. Nor did anyone else at The Observer ever talk to a young LaVar Ball -- or at least there's nothing in our archives to indicate it.
In our defense, Ball was a practice-squad tight end, and those guys don't get interviewed much. But my gosh -- how much fun would that interview have been?
For the uninitiated, LaVar Ball has been making nearly constant headlines this spring by saying things like his son Lonzo Ball is already a better player than two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry and is “Magic Johnson with a jump shot,” or that LaVar Ball (who hardly got any playing time himself as a bench-warming college basketball player) could have beaten Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one, or that Ball and his two younger brothers (who are high school basketball stars who plan to one day go to UCLA as well) will need a billion dollars to sign a shoe contract together someday.
So here I was standing near the Muhammad Ali of the Panthers locker room in 1995 -- well, at least a mouth like Ali, although not the actual athletic talent. And I never interviewed him! Shame on me.
It’s not that Ball made a huge impression on his Panthers teammates, either. Frank Garcia started 14 games on the Panthers’ offensive line in 1995. Garcia said Thursday night about Ball’s six weeks in Charlotte: “Like you and everyone else, I don’t remember him at all.”
I do vaguely recall that Ball was a very big guy but not much of a blocker on a run-first team where Pete Metzelaars was the starting tight end.
Ball never did play in the NFL, although he was also on the New York Jets' practice squad. He did play briefly for the London Monarchs in 1995 in the league that would eventually be known as NFL Europe.
But if I had talked to Ball in 1995, I am going to guess he would have said that he could have played linebacker better than Sam Mills or quarterbacked the team better than Kerry Collins on that inaugural team and eventually wound up with his own bust in Canton, Ohio -- if only coach Dom Capers had given him the chance.
Incidentally, Lonzo Ball wasn't born until 1997, and all of the Ball family's roots are on the West Coast now. But LaVar Ball had a brief stay in Charlotte on the very first team so many Panthers fans remember fondly, just like the pro wrestler Goldberg did.
Goldberg was a defensive lineman named “Bill Goldberg” then, and he was also the Panthers' very first cut, not even making it to the 1995 training camp.
If you want to see that former Panthers tight end, rest assured LaVar Ball will be found on camera Friday night, urging his point-guard son Lonzo on as UCLA plays Kentucky in the Sweet 16.
Scott Fowler: 704-358-5140, sfowler@charlotteobserver.com, @scott_fowler
