Exclusive: Q&A with Dale Earnhardt Jr., including a question he’d never heard before

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has always been good with the engines revving and the cars flying, when machines and men come together to create a circus of thunderous beauty.
But Dale Jr. is also really good when it’s quiet. I have rarely met an athlete more introspective or likable. There are a lot of reasons why he’s been voted NASCAR’s most popular driver the past 14 years in a row. And while those reasons certainly began with the racer he was named for, “Junior” long ago became his own man and forged his own path.
Now 42 and newly married, Earnhardt announced in April he was retiring at the end of this season. The racer granted me an exclusive interview recently on the eve of the Coca-Cola 600. We talked after a practice session at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Call it Dale Jr. Unplugged.
Earnhardt spoke about his impending retirement, why he will donate his brain to science and his famous father. He also answered the one question he said he had never been asked by anyone before.
Rather than writing this story in one long burst, I have broken it up into seven short separate sections. Each section is organized around one of Dale Jr.’s more interesting answers.
