Exclusive: Q&A with Dale Earnhardt Jr., including a question he’d never heard before

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 Hornets GM Rich Cho on what went wrong this season Pause 1:54 Residents make a final plea on student assignment 3:06 New office tower puts on a light show 0:21 Worries over a $300,000 Charlotte Water Bill 0:40 Here's what a high-speed ride at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like 1:42 Charlotte Motor Speedway tough for Dale Earnhardt Jr. 0:52 Curtis Samuel: The best part of this Carolina Panthers rookie's day is ... 3:38 We'll be there 3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy 0:44 Carolina Panthers GM Dave Gettleman on Christian McCaffrey Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. grew up watching his father race at Charlotte Motor Speedway as he and others raced plastic cars down the road course. Despite his long history at the track, he has never won a points race at CMS. This Sunday he will be racing in his final Coca-Cola 600 at the speedway. Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. grew up watching his father race at Charlotte Motor Speedway as he and others raced plastic cars down the road course. Despite his long history at the track, he has never won a points race at CMS. This Sunday he will be racing in his final Coca-Cola 600 at the speedway. Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer