Star in the making? Why Panthers teammates say this defender will be ‘the real deal’

Panthers cornerback James Bradberry on his interception Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry spoke with the media on a variety of topics this week during training camp. Among the topics, his interception of a Cam Newton pass during the first practice, the difference between last season and now, his impression of rookie running back Christian McCaffrey and his goals for this season. Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry spoke with the media on a variety of topics this week during training camp. Among the topics, his interception of a Cam Newton pass during the first practice, the difference between last season and now, his impression of rookie running back Christian McCaffrey and his goals for this season. Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer

