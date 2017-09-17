Julius Peppers – and the defense – save the day for the Panthers against the Bills

Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers sure didn’t look 37 Sunday. He was terrific in Carolina’s 9-3 win over Buffalo, which pushed the Panthers to 2-0 on the season.
After posting half a sack in Carolina’s season opener, Peppers easily bested that Sunday with two sacks of Buffalo quarterback Tyrod Taylor. He was part of a defense that once again ruled the day for Carolina, making up for a Panthers offense that never dented the end zone and was frustrating to watch for the team’s fans for most of the afternoon.
The defensive starters were fittingly introduced Sunday, and Peppers got to go last. He then got to be a fly in Buffalo quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s ointment all day, with one sack coming when Taylor tried to scramble and another when he won with speed and clocked Taylor 9 yards deep.
Peppers had plenty of help from a Carolina defense that allowed only one first down the entire first half and still has not given up a touchdown in 2017. Linebacker Thomas Davis, defensive end Mario Addison and safety Kurt Coleman were all involved in some big plays as well.
Coach Ron Rivera put the game in the defense’s hands late in the game, kicking a field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 2 with less than three minutes to go. That left Buffalo only six points down and with the ball.
But after some anxious moments on the Bills’ final drive, with the crowd chanting “Keep Pounding,” Buffalo’s Zay Jones dropped a very catchable ball inside the Panthers 5 on a 4th-and-11 from the Carolina 33 with 0:09 to go. And that ended it, with the Panthers having given up only six points in eight quarters so far this season.
▪ Bill Polian, the former Panthers and Bills general manager, had guessed on ESPN this past week that the crowd might be split down the middle due to the preponderance of Buffalo fans who live in the area. I would put it more at about 55,000 Panthers fans and 15,000 Bills fans in the crowd.
What is official name of job where you hold shade over Panthers resting on bench? They have 4 guys assigned to do it pic.twitter.com/H5Z4FtqDZO— Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) September 17, 2017
▪ The Panthers had four guys on the sideline holding screens that looked like they had been pulled from some beach house to provide relief from the hot sun for some of the players sitting on the bench.
I asked on Twitter what the official name for this post should be, and one person replied that it seemed like a “shady job.” Another said: “One word: Interns.”’
Comments