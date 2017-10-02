Panthers QB Cam Newton turns from so-so to special when he reaches this magic number

More Videos 0:27 Panthers Cam Newton on what Sunday's win means Pause 1:14 Were promises kept or broken one year after the Scott shooting? 2:25 Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:52 Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team 1:54 NASCAR's Bubba Wallace video suggests Domino's sponsor 1:55 How did Northwest get a $9 million theater? School bonds, fame and a family tie ... 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:25 When the Panthers played the Patriots in 2013, the game was decided on a bad call 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Panthers Cam Newton on what Sunday's win means Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton feels the team wasn't getting the respect they deserved leading up to Sunday's game against the Patriots by the media. Jeff Siner-jsiner@charlotteobserver.com Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton feels the team wasn't getting the respect they deserved leading up to Sunday's game against the Patriots by the media. Jeff Siner-jsiner@charlotteobserver.com jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton feels the team wasn't getting the respect they deserved leading up to Sunday's game against the Patriots by the media. Jeff Siner-jsiner@charlotteobserver.com jsiner@charlotteobserver.com