Carolina last played Philadelphia in 2015 and defeated the Eagles, 27-16, in Charlotte. The two teams face off again on “Thursday Night Football,” with the winner becoming the first team in the NFC with five victories.
Carolina last played Philadelphia in 2015 and defeated the Eagles, 27-16, in Charlotte. The two teams face off again on “Thursday Night Football,” with the winner becoming the first team in the NFC with five victories. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina last played Philadelphia in 2015 and defeated the Eagles, 27-16, in Charlotte. The two teams face off again on “Thursday Night Football,” with the winner becoming the first team in the NFC with five victories. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Scott Fowler

Panthers, Eagles and the fight for the NFC: My prediction

By Scott Fowler

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

October 11, 2017 2:40 PM

Who would have thought when the NFL season began that this Thursday night game would be – at least temporarily – for bragging rights in the NFC?

Carolina and Philadelphia both enter the game with 4-1 records, which means they are tied with Green Bay for the best record in the conference at the moment. Someone will get to five wins Thursday night. This 8:25 p.m. game also could be very important in playoff tiebreaker scenarios.

▪ Even if you will be at the game, I would advise ardent Panthers fans to record it simply to see what Tony Romo will say as the color analyst. Romo has proven to be a quick study and an expert “pre-snap” predictor of plays. It will be interesting to see how he fares trying to diagnose Carolina’s offense as he broadcasts a Panthers game for the first time.

▪ Third down will be essential for Carolina’s defense. The Eagles have converted an NFL-high 53.4 percent of the time on third down.

▪ I asked Carolina cornerback James Bradberry what he thought about Philadelphia receiver Nelson Agholor’s play on Sunday in which Agolor first faked an Arizona defensive back nearly out of his shoes after catching the ball and then fell backwards into the end zone for a 72-yard TD.

“Me as a spectator?” Bradberry said. “That was nice. I enjoyed it. If that was me on the field, I would have felt a little disrespected.”

▪ I wrote a full column about the Sam Mills documentary that premieres this week on NFL Network – it is well worth your time. The easiest way to record it for watching later is set your DVR for 9 p.m. Friday on NFL Network.

But Mills isn’t the only former player getting some love from NFL Network this week. At some point during Thursday’s pregame show from 6-7:30 p.m., NFL Network will air a profile of Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme and his current life training and owning thoroughbred horses in Louisiana.　

▪ Prediction time. I correctly pegged Carolina to win in a slight upset over Detroit last week to move my record to a modest 3-2 on the season.

This week I’m picking another upset – but this time the Panthers are the team that is slightly favored at home. I believe the Eagles are pretty darn good and remain unconvinced by the Carolina secondary.

My prediction: Philadelphia 24, Carolina 23.

Fowler: 704-358-5140; Twitter: @scott_fowler

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jameds Bradberry is possibly the Panthers' next breakout star

    Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler discusses Carolina Panthers second year cornerback James Bradberry.

Jameds Bradberry is possibly the Panthers' next breakout star

Jameds Bradberry is possibly the Panthers' next breakout star 0:31

Jameds Bradberry is possibly the Panthers' next breakout star
Dwight Howard looks forward to upcoming season with the Hornets 2:58

Dwight Howard looks forward to upcoming season with the Hornets
Carolina Panthers Cam Newton: 'I didn't have no plan B' after football 1:02

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton: 'I didn't have no plan B' after football

View More Video

About Scott Fowler

fowler.png

@scott_fowler

Scott Fowler is a national award-winning sports columnist for The Charlotte Observer. Email Scott at sfowler@charlotteobserver.com or call him at 704-358-5140