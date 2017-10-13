What was Andre Agassi doing in Charlotte Friday? Fulfilling his new mission

More Videos 1:00 What happened on the last two Panthers drives against Eagles Pause 3:12 He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots? Jourdan vs Joe 0:37 'Keep Pounding' theme set for Thursday's Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles 3:46 Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue answers fans' questions about the Carolina Panthers 0:36 Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to questions about Cam Newton's sexist comments 0:42 ​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:25 Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game 0:31 Flooded intersection causing traffic headaches in south Charlotte 1:35 Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project Former tennis star Andre Agassi has found a new mission - building schools for at-risk kids. Agassi and his business partner have built 79 schools around the country over the past four years including KIPP Change Academy in east Charlotte, which he visited on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Former tennis star Andre Agassi has found a new mission - building schools for at-risk kids. Agassi and his business partner have built 79 schools around the country over the past four years including KIPP Change Academy in east Charlotte, which he visited on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Scott Fowler sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

