Superman takes off: Dwight Howard’s home debut for Charlotte Hornets a massive success

0:45 Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run Pause

0:34 Charlotte Hornets host Atlanta Hawks in home opener

0:24 CMPD and Charlotte Fire on scene at west Charlotte pond

1:28 Jews celebrate New Year, start of High Holy Days at Temple Beth El in Charlotte

0:42 ​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

1:42 911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident'

1:04 The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

1:16 Former correctional officer describes brutal attack inside Raleigh's Central Prison

0:58 Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win