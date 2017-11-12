You won’t believe Jon Gruden’s prediction for the Carolina Panthers

More Videos 1:24 Jon Gruden talks Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey and 'running the table' Pause 0:24 Panthers Ron Rivera on Cam Newton leading team in rushing 0:42 Carolina Panthers Kurt Coleman talks about defensive play against Atlanta Falcons 2:31 Panthers coach Ron Rivera covers Cam Newton, defensive line, more on Thursday 1:28 Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 0:45 Which Buffalo Bills player did Panthers Christian McCaffrey look up to? 1:54 Panthers coach: Cam Newton 'did what he was supposed to do' against Jags 3:57 New city council member wants you to hold his feet to the fire 1:47 Thousands bundle up for Charlotte Marathon 0:46 Over-the-top apartment amenities Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Jon Gruden talks Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey and 'running the table' "Monday Night Football" analyst Jon Gruden, in town to broadcast the Panthers-Dolphins game, says that Carolina could “run the table” and that Christian McCaffrey is the “perfect modern-day football player.” "Monday Night Football" analyst Jon Gruden, in town to broadcast the Panthers-Dolphins game, says that Carolina could “run the table” and that Christian McCaffrey is the “perfect modern-day football player.” Scott Fowler sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

"Monday Night Football" analyst Jon Gruden, in town to broadcast the Panthers-Dolphins game, says that Carolina could “run the table” and that Christian McCaffrey is the “perfect modern-day football player.” Scott Fowler sfowler@charlotteobserver.com