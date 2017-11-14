Rae Carruth’s prison release nears as son he wanted dead, full of thank yous, turns 18

More Videos 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 Pause 1:39 Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 3:09 Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 1:04 Panther Ron Rivera: Cam Newton understands what we want to do 1:18 Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly talks about his interception 1:24 Jon Gruden talks Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey and 'running the table' 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes" 1:05 Panthers Rivera working to keep team focused in "trying times" 0:36 Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to questions about Cam Newton's sexist comments 0:15 This strange cheese is made in Charlotte? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 Chancellor Lee Adams will celebrate his 18th birthday on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Chancellor Lee is the son of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth who is imprisoned for masterminding the murder of Chancellor Lee's mother Cherica Adams. Chancellor Lee was born prematurely and has cerebral palsy and permanent brain damage due to his traumatic birth. Chancellor Lee Adams will celebrate his 18th birthday on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Chancellor Lee is the son of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth who is imprisoned for masterminding the murder of Chancellor Lee's mother Cherica Adams. Chancellor Lee was born prematurely and has cerebral palsy and permanent brain damage due to his traumatic birth. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

