Former Panthers coach John Fox, his Chicago Bears already waiting for next year

The Chicago Bears might not be the worst team in the NFL but they’re the worst team in the NFC. They took turns embarrassing each other on national TV Monday night in a lopsided 29-14 loss to Philadelphia. Former Panthers head coach John Fox is in his second year in Chicago. His Bears went 1-7 at home last season and after the loss to the Eagles at Soldier Field they are 1-8.
Fox wore that look that said, “Get the cameras off me until we do something good, which is tentatively scheduled for the fall of 2017.”
Yeah, the Bears have suffered a series of injuries. But this is a terrible and uninspired team given to dumb penalties and home losses. Fox is a good coach, adept at reading and reacting to game situations. His situation, at the moment, is miserable. His predecessor, Marc Trestman, lasted two seasons.
Losing is bad; losing at home is worse. Fans of the Panthers used to get ripped for leaving early, which is stupid. If you own the ticket, you do with it what you will.
Chicago fans left as if there had been a fourth-quarter fire drill. There wasn’t. It was just the 2016 season quietly burning out.
