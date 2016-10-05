Tennessee-Georgia ending transforms Charlotte Serbian restaurant into ...

There’ a Serbian restaurant we love and we were there Saturday as the Tennessee-Georgia game was ending. The place was transformed into a sports bar when Tennessee’s Juaun Jennings caught the game-winning 47-yard pass. The Bulldogs assisted when many of their defenders lined up in the end zone behind Jennings on the winning Hail Mary.
The Volunteers have had an amazing season. Their motto: Fall hopelessly behind, rally and win. Don’t know what Tennessee head coach Butch Jones tells his players before the game, but he probably ought to stop. At halftime, however, the man must be brilliant.
To say that Serbians love the Vols would be a stretch. But we all love big endings. And, man, has college football provided them as Saturday winners Clemson and North Carolina also attest. It was Clemson’s offense that was supposed to carry it this season. But that defense has been as good as it has to be.
