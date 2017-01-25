NASCAR had to act on changes to points system, and old-school fans have to deal with it

NASCAR’s new points system will anger some old-school, long-time racing fans. But most of those fans have been angry since NASCAR instituted the Chase, the sport’s version of the playoffs, in 2004.
As TV ratings and attendance attest, NASCAR had to act. Just as crew chiefs and mechanics scramble to get more speed out of their car, NASCAR’s leaders are scrambling to get more out of their sport.
The racing was good last season, but who knew? I once went to pick up a credential for a boxing match and the promoter gave me 16 because there were too many open seats near the ring. Go to pick up a credential to a race, and the promoter might hand you 16,000.
The new format, which awards points throughout the race, will be difficult to track. But loyal fans will adjust. For the young fans the sport covets, this will be the only format they've known.
Driver Denny Hamlin offered a good quote. “You don’t need to know to build a watch,” he said. “You just need to know what time it is.”
Chicago was never much of a band, but they did ask if anybody ever really knew what time it is. NASCAR does.
It’s time to give fans another reason to care.
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
More from this issue of the Tom Talks newsletter:
[HATE TO SAY IT BUT ... : Only one NFL team can contend for Super Bowl every season]
[CHARLOTTE MLS BID: Stadium would be an investment, but it’s all about location]
[SPORTS FANS, BAH: Some of you insist on proving you are among most desperate among us]
[SHORT TAKES: In which the words Duke, Grayson Allen, trip and neutered appear]
[SORENSEN CLASSIC: A Panthers season that no one wanted to see end]
Comments