Old-school Virginia does what it does, and it was enough to beat UNC

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees Pause

2:21 A walk through the Old Mecklenburg County Jail

1:33 Time for a new home for Time Out Youth

1:32 Why are reported sexual assaults so high at 2 area colleges?

0:25 Puppy love at SouthPark Mall

0:33 Can you spell the winning word from the spelling bee?

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges

1:04 Mother of Northwestern student says son's expulsion for knife in truck is too severe