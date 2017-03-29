Tom Sorensen

It’s official: If you blame officiating for your team’s loss, we know who real loser is

I don’t remember an NCAA tournament in which coaches, commentators and fans have complained about officiating as loudly and as constantly as they have this one. The last time I heard so much officiating angst was – well, Jan. 1, when the Panthers played their final game of the 2016 season.

Maybe it’s natural to presuppose that officials are out to get your team. With the Panthers, some complain there’s a mid-market bias against which Carolina must weekly contend.

In related news, the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and New York Jets, which represent what I consider large markets, were last season a combined 23-41. Only one of the teams, the Giants, made the playoffs. They lost by 25 in the wild-card round to the teeny, tiny, pint-sized, puny, small-market Green Bay Packers.

Maybe it’s the idea that if your team loses somebody is out to get it and you – officials, conference commissioners, the media and the dark forces that meet in underground bunkers and secretly rule the world.

Players miss shots and officials miss calls; we see that in every game. We’ll continue to.

