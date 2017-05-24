Think LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan was? Consider this first.

About LeBron James: Is he as good as Michael Jordan in Jordan’s prime? There are things LeBron does better than Jordan, foremost among them pass and rebound.
I’m a LeBron fan. He’s great for the sport. The man makes passes many competitors don’t see. But before you decide he’s better than Jordan, look at some of the Jordan’s tapes. Michael’s quickness is off the charts, as is the intensity with which he plays defense. Some people want to win. Jordan has to.
That’s why I’d love to sit down with him and ask about the team he owns and their lack of playoff success. How does he deal with it? And how does he propose to change it?
This NBA draft is so important. When the Hornets draft (at No. 11) I like Harry Giles of Duke. I believe I’ve gently mentioned this a time or eight. This presupposes Giles is still there when the Hornets pick. The draft is talented and deep and the Hornets have to get it right.
