Golden State in 5? That’s what I said, and here’s why I was right

I predicted that Golden State would beat Cleveland in five games. I bring this up only so you won’t have to.
The Cavaliers were not going to win this series. They had to be perfect even to win a game in these NBA Finals. That’s a lot of pressure. In Game 5 on Monday, Lebron James or Kyrie Irving or J.R. Smith would hit a big shot and the Cavaliers would believe they had a chance.
And then Kevin Durant or Steph Curry or Klay Thompson or Dramond Green or Andre Iguodala would hit a shot that, regardless of the degree of difficulty, looked easy. The Cavaliers shot 53.4 percent from the field Monday and 45.8 percent from behind the 3-point line. And they still lost by nine points.
The Cavaliers would push and hustle and trust LeBron to deliver them. He came close. But the Warriors are one of the great teams of all time, and when they needed a basket, they got it.
Curry was a facilitator; he had a game high 10 assists. But he was only 2 of 9 on 3-pointers. With the outcome still in doubt, Curry hit a high arcing, smooth and never in doubt 3. This was the shot that was going to get him going.
The next time the Warriors had the ball, Curry looked for it. He didn’t get it. As good as Durant is, this was Curry’s team first. How did Curry react? He continued to pass the ball as if it belonged to somebody else and he didn’t want to get caught with it. Make a cut, get open and there, courtesy of Curry, was the ball.
The Warriors are an unselfish collection of big-time players. If you can find a reason to dislike them, feel free. I won’t even try.
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
