Short takes: Hating Colin Cowherd, most quotable Panther, and Buzz City’s best hope

Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports said this about Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton: “Running is the easier, lazier way to play quarterback.”
The surprise is not that Cowherd said it. It’s that fans care.
I like Cowherd. I think he’s entertaining. I disagree with him on the easier, lazier front. But I don’t care that he said it.
I swear, if a 9-year-old kid on a Charlotte playground is overheard saying that Newton too often throws off his back foot, the kid would get ripped on websites and radio, at sports bars and parties.
Cowherd is one guy. He said a thing. That’s it. Doesn’t mean that FOX Sports hates Newton and Charlotte and the Panthers. It means nothing. If I had five dollars for everybody who wakes up looking for a reason to be offended, I’d be driving a Porsche, preferably a dark blue 911 convertible. And I’d pay cash. …
Covering training camp is more than watching players. It’s listening to players. It’s scouting the new guys. When deadline is tough, who will you go to go to for quick quotes, humor, perspective and insight?
This season, we go to the top of the alphabetical roster, and there he is: Mike Adams, the 36-year-old free agent safety whom the Panthers signed in March.
Based on what I’ve seen at camp, he can play, too. But speaking of perspective, let’s not lose it. The man can talk. My rule has always been, when in doubt go to an offensive lineman. With Adams, there is no doubt. …
I like the new Charlotte Hornets uniforms, and hope they bring back the black Buzz City edition. ...
I also like the Hornets. Their off-season could be among their best. If center Dwight Howard wants to impress owner Michael Jordan and head coach Steve Clifford, he will rebound and play defense and, when he gets the opportunity, score. And when he doesn’t get the opportunity, he won’t become depressed, petulant or overly forlorn.
Howard will play for a coach he knows, an owner he respects and his legacy. Is he the temperamental and often sad big man we have often seen? Or is he the big man the Hornets have for so long lacked?
I like the trade for Howard. The Hornets lost nothing, and with Kemba Walker and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, theirs is a solid locker room. They can handle Howard. If you’re mired in the Eastern Conference miasma, stuck between Won’t Make the Playoffs and Won’t Win a Series, you gamble. I’m happy they did.
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
More from this issue of the Tom Talks newsletter:
[FLASHBACK: Is Christian McCaffrey’s skill set unprecedented among all-time Panthers? Well, no.]
[SPEED SHOW:Visit to Panthers training camp makes it clear Hog Mollies Era is over for Panthers]
[SINGULAR SKILLS: How athletic is 6-5, 290-pound Panthers DT Drew Iddings? Well, this athletic ...]
[SWEET SCIENCE! No knockouts, but boxing event at NoDa had something that might have been better]
Comments